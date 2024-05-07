Moldova aims to reintegrate breakaway region before joining EU, president says
Moldova aims to reintegrate its breakaway Transdniestria region, which has been backed by Russia, before joining the European Union, the country's president said on Tuesday while on a state visit to Norway.
"We want to prepare the country for EU integration by 2030. Ideally, we would like to have the reintegration of the country happening before the accession and we are working on that, but it doesn't only depend on us," President Maia Sandu said.
