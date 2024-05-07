PM Demands 400 Seats to Prevent Congress from Restoring Article 370 and Hindering Ram Temple Construction

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said he wanted the 400-seat mandate for the BJP-led NDA to ensure the Congress does not bring back Article 370 in Kashmir and put a ''Babri lock'' on the Ram temple in Ayodhya. He also hit out at RJD leader Lalu Prasad over his remarks favouring quota benefits to Muslims, saying the INDI alliance wants to snatch all reservations of SCs, STs and OBCs and give them to the ''vote bank'' as part of a deeper conspiracy.

Addressing a rally at Dhar in Madhya Pradesh, Modi said Congress has mentioned in the poll manifesto that it will ensure the participation of minorities in contracts, which means the opposition party will give contracts on a religious basis. He claimed the Congress has also talked about giving priority to minorities in sports and wondered whether the selection of players in the cricket team will be based on his religion.

Modi accused Congress of belittling Babasaheb Ambedkar by claiming he had a very little role in framing the Constitution compared to Pandit Nehru. ''The truth is that the Congress parivar (family) deeply hates Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar,'' he said.

Accusing Congress of spreading rumours that the BJP government will change the Constitution if it wins 400 seats, Modi said it seems the intelligence of Congress people is focused on their vote bank.

''It is important for the country's people to know the BJP-led NDA already has 400-plus seats in Parliament. We used this number to scrap Article 370 (which provided special status to Jammu and Kashmir),'' the PM said.

Modi wants 400 seats so that the Congress won't bring back Article 370 to spoil the game and put a Babri lock on the Ram temple in Ayodhya, he said.

The PM said that about 14 days back, he challenged Congress to give in writing to the country's 140 crore people that it will not give reservation based on religion.

''Secondly, I asked them to give in writing that they will never snatch reservations being given to SCs, STs and OBC and thirdly, to give in writing that they will never give reservations to Muslims through dacoity on the existing OBC quota, but they are not responding and put a lock on their mouths,'' he said.

Modi claimed the Congress has also talked about giving priority to minorities in sports. ''I wanted to ask Congress, if it wanted to do so, why it divided the country in three parts after 1947. At the same time, the entire country would have been made Pakistan and at the same time, India would have been erased,'' he said.

The PM said he wants 400 Lok Sabha seats to prevent Congress from ''dacoity'' of the OBC quota to benefit its vote bank.

Lashing out at Congress for claiming that BJP will alter the Constitution in the third term, Modi said, ''We have also used these 400 plus seats to extend SC/ST quota for 10 years, appoint a tribal woman as the country's President for the first time and to provide reservation to women, Modi said.

''Modi is asking for 400 seats so that the Congress does not hand over the country's vacant land and islands to other countries, it does not take away reservation given to SC/ST/OBCs and give it to its vote bank and does not declare all castes of its vote bank as OBC overnight,'' he said.

Without naming Lalu Prasad, Modi said a big alliance partner of the INDIA bloc has endorsed what he used to say about their plan to end the reservations for SC, ST and OBCs. "Their leader who has eaten the animal's fodder (alluding to Lalu Yadav's conviction in fodder scam) and convicted by the court, even by the Supreme Court in the corruption case and out on bail due to health.." "Congress is making him dance on their head. He is saying not only Muslims should get reservations but all the reservations should be given to Muslims. Means they want all the reservation to Muslims by snatching it from SC, ST and OBC," Modi said. He alleged the Congress had stabbed Ambedkar, who had opposed the religion-based reservation, and the Constitution in the back.

''The Congress has started saying that he (Ambedkar) had a very little role in framing the Constitution and Pandit Nehru made the most significant contribution,'' he said and pointed out that Ambedkar was given the Bharat Ratna when Congress was not in power. He said if Congress has its way, it will say its vote bank has the first right to live in India and asserted ''till Modi is alive, he will foil attempts to erase India's identity in the name of fake and pseudo-secularism''.

The Congress, which gave the Gareebi Hatao slogan for 50 years, is angry with facilities being given to the poor now, Modi alleged.

''Congress leaders are saying they will discontinue the free ration and free medical treatment schemes,'' he said, adding Congress has opposed all our works related to ''viraasat (legacy) and aastha (faith). Modi said the Opposition was defeated in the first phase of Lok Sabha polls, ''destroyed'' in the second phase, and whatever is left of it in the third phase today will also collapse.

