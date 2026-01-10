Left Menu

BJP's double-engine government will power Kerala, says Sobha Surendran

PTI | Alappuzha | Updated: 10-01-2026 12:03 IST | Created: 10-01-2026 12:03 IST
Senior BJP leader Sobha Surendran has expressed confidence that the BJP-NDA alliance will form the next government in Kerala.

Speaking to a TV channel, she suggested that the upcoming assembly elections would yield surprising results.

She asserted that the electorate is set to vote the BJP to power as they view it as the only way to ensure the state's development projects are successfully delivered.

While the BJP-led NDA government at the Centre is working at a great pace, the Left government in the state has ''failed'' to reflect the same speed in governance, the leader alleged.

''There are chances for surprise this time,'' Surendran said in response to a question about the Assembly polls.

Referring to the recent LSGD polls, where the party made significant gains in the Thiruvananthapuram City Corporation, the BJP leader indicated that the people are ready to give the saffron party entry to the state Secretariat.

If it happens, the NDA's double-engine government would come to power in the state, she said.

''We will explain to the people about the benefits if such a double-engine government comes to power in the state.'' To a query, the leader said the BJP's objective is to form an NDA government in Kerala, and project a chief ministerial candidate in the state.

The senior leader expressed her readiness to contest the Assembly elections from any constituency, if asked by the party.

She also accused the ruling CPI(M) of attempting communal polarisation in the state.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

