RJP leader N Nagesh detained for offering reward for information about Hassan MP Prajwal Revanna

Rajya Janata Party (RJP) leader N Nagesh has been detained for offering a reward for information about the whereabouts of Hassan MP Prajwal Revanna in connection with the obscene video case, police said. The campaign, initiated in Bengaluru, Karnataka, promised a reward of Rs one lakh for information on Revanna's location.

However, authorities swiftly intervened, detaining Nagesh and removing the posters. Meanwhile, Revanna remains elusive despite the FIR registered against him several days ago.

Earlier, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah expressed confidence that the police will conduct a legal investigation into the Prajwal Revanna case and that there is no need to transfer the case to the central bureau of investigation. Responding to the media's questions about Kumaraswamy's request to the Governor to hand over the Prajwal Revanna case to the CBI, the Chief Minister said, "I have confidence in our police. There is no need to hand over Prajwal Revanna's case to CBI."

"Has the BJP ever handed over a single case to the CBI? Earlier during the Congress government D K Ravi case, the lottery case, the allegation against Minister K J George, and Paresh Mesta cases were handed over to CBI," adding to which the CM questioned whether anyone had been punished in these cases. In the past BJP itself has described CBI as Corruption Bureau of Investigation. Devegowda said that CBI is a Chor Bachao organisation. The CM questioned, "Do they trust CBI now? I have faith in CBI. However, we have faith in our police."

Earlier on May 9, a delegation of the JD(S) led by former CM HD Kumaraswamy met with the Karnataka Governor Thawar Chand Gehlot and submitted a memorandum urging for an "impartial probe" into the case. "We have submitted before the Governor all the developments that have taken place in this case till now. We requested him to urge the Central government to conduct a fair inquiry into this case. Where is the investigation going? What is Revanna's role in this? Why have they arrested Revanna? The state government is misusing the power. Where are the victims? Congress is saying there are more than 2900 victims, but where are they?" Kumaraswamy asked while speaking to reporters after meeting with the governor."

Prajwal Revanna, the suspended Janata Dal-Secular (JD-S) leader, is the incumbent MP from the Hassan constituency. He is seeking re-election as an NDA candidate from the same seat. Polling on the seat was completed on April 26. Prajwal Revanna and his father, HD Revanna, are facing a probe by a Special Investigative Team (SIT), constituted by the Karnataka government, over allegations of sexual harassment and criminal intimidation following a complaint by a woman who worked in their household. (ANI)

