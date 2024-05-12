Left Menu

Ex-JJP MLA Satvinder Singh Rana Embraces Congress

Former MLA Satvinder Singh Rana, who had contested assembly elections from Kalayat on JJP ticket in 2019, joined the Congress party here on Saturday.Congress General Secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala welcomed him into the party fold.Rana resigned from the Jannayak Janta Party last month.

Rana resigned from the Jannayak Janta Party last month. Hitting out at the JJP and BJP, he alleged that the parties failed to protect the interests of the farmers, youth, traders and other sections during their alliance in Haryana. He further said he would hold a rally in Kalayat and Rajaund soon.

Welcoming him into the party fold, Surjewala said that with Rana joining the Congress, the party will be further strengthened, especially in Kaithal, Jind, Panipat, Kurukshetra, Karnal and Yamunanagar.

Rana was earlier in the Congress party from 1982 to 2014 and held various positions.

Lok Sabha polls for the ten seats in Haryana will be held on May 25.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

