Putin proposes sacking Defence Minister Shoigu, parliament says
Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 12-05-2024 23:51 IST | Created: 12-05-2024 23:51 IST
Russian President Vladimir Putin has proposed replacing Sergei Shoigu as defence minister with Andrei Belousov, the upper house of parliament said on Sunday.
