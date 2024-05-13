Bihar CEO Clarifies: Helicopters of Shah, Nadda Also Searched Amid Kharge Targeting Allegations
The helicopters of J P Nadda, national president of BJP, and Amit Shah, Union Home Minister, were also checked in Bihar earlier.
- Country:
- India
The Bihar Chief Electoral Officer on Sunday dismissed charges that checking of Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge's helicopter on Saturday was an ''instance of targeting the opposition'', asserting it was a ''routine procedure'' and those of Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP chief J P Nadda were also searched.
Kharge had addressed a couple of election rallies in the state on Saturday and his helicopter was checked by authorities at Samastipur, the venue of his first public meeting, triggering protests from his party and alliance partners.
The Bihar CEO, in a social media post, said, ''The allegation that only the helicopter of a leader of one national party was checked is baseless.'' In the post, the CEO did not mention Kharge or Congress by name but pointed out that helicopters of Shah and Nadda were similarly checked when they were in Bihar last month.
''The checking of helicopters during elections follows the SOP laid down by the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS). The helicopters of J P Nadda, national president of BJP, and Amit Shah, Union Home Minister, were also checked in Bihar earlier. The allegation that only the helicopter of a leader of one national party was checked is baseless. (1) JP Nadda (date of visit April 24, 2024, Bhagalpur) (2) Amit Shah (date of visit April 21, 2024, Katihar),'' the CEO said in the X post.
After Kharge's helicopter was searched, Bihar Congress spokesperson Rajesh Rathod had alleged that EC officials were ''targeting'' opposition leaders, while leaders of the BJP-led NDA were permitted to move about ''freely''.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
AAP Accuses Election Commission of Banning Party's Lok Sabha Campaign Song
Political Parties Request Additional Time to Address Election Commission Notices for Poll Code Violations
Maharashtra: Election Commission teams conduct inspections, search at least 150 vehicles daily in 11 poll-bound seats
Congress Files Complaints with Election Commission Against Irish Envoy's 'Political Letter' and Uttar Pradesh CM's 'Communally Charged' Remarks
Karnataka: Election Commission issues notice to Congress MLA Raju Kage over "will disconnect electricity" remark