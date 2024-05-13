Left Menu

Putin proposes a new civilian defence minister, wants incumbent in other role

Reuters | Updated: 13-05-2024 00:25 IST | Created: 13-05-2024 00:25 IST
Russian President Vladimir Putin has proposed a new defence minister, nominating civilian Andrei Belousov, a former deputy prime minister who specialises in economics, for the job more than two years into the Ukraine war, the Kremlin said on Sunday.

Putin wants Sergei Shoigu, defence minister since 2012 and a long-standing Putin ally, to become the secretary of Russia's Security Council replacing incumbent Nikolai Patrushev, and for him to also have responsibilities for the military-industrial complex, the Kremlin said. Valery Gerasimov, the chief of Russia's General Staff, will remain in his post as will Sergei Lavrov, the country's veteran foreign minister, the Kremlin said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

