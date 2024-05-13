Role of regional parties to grow significantly after Lok Sabha polls: TRS president KCR

Left Menu

BRS president K Chandrasekhar Rao on Monday claimed that regional parties would play a key role post the Lok Sabha elections.Speaking to reporters after voting at his native village Chintamadaka in Siddipet district in Telangana, he said according to the BJPs own rule, no leader in the party would take up any position after attaining the age of 75.Accordingly, Mr Modi has to step down.

BRS president K Chandrasekhar Rao on Monday claimed that regional parties would play a key role post the Lok Sabha elections.

Speaking to reporters after voting at his native village Chintamadaka in Siddipet district in Telangana, he said according to the BJP's own rule, no leader in the party would take up any position after attaining the age of 75.

''Accordingly, Mr Modi has to step down. It is up to the BJP people to think,'' he told reporters.

''There is nothing like a bloc. Now, the regional parties will be the power in India,'' he said.

Polling was underway on Monday for the 17 Lok Sabha seats in Telangana. Union Home Minister Amit Shah on May 11 hit out at Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for his claim that Prime Minister Narendra Modi was seeking votes for Shah as his successor due to the 75 years age 'rule' in the BJP, and told him that there was ''no need for you to be happy'' as Modi will continue to lead the country post-2024 Lok Sabha polls.

There was nothing written in the BJP's constitution on any such age ceiling, and there was no confusion in the party over the matter, Shah had told reporters at a press conference here.

Shah's comments came in response to Kejriwal's remarks that Modi was seeking votes for the Union Home Minister to make him PM as the Prime Minister would turn 75 next year.

