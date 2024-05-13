Delhi Congress to Host Town Hall Meetings on Preparations for Upcoming Elections

Congress' interim Delhi chief Devender Yadav on Monday said the party will hold around five to seven town halls in the national capital ahead of the Lok Sabha elections. Congress leader Rahil Gandhi will take part in one of the town halls, he said. Yadav also said the party has hired two call centres with around 140 employees to look after several functions, including checking the effect of the Congress' campaigns.

Yadav had said on Sunday that workers were identified, shortlisted and screened before being picked for BLA-2 training at the polling booth level for the elections.

Booth Level Agents (BLA) are appointed for specific polling station areas by recognised political parties to complement the Booth Level Officers (BLO) of the respective polling stations. Polling for the national capital's seven seats will be held in the sixth phase on May 25.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)