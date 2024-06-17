Pakistan Army Chief Vows Swift Response to Territorial Violations

In a strong statement on Monday, Pakistan Army chief General Asim Munir declared that any provocation or violation of Pakistan's territorial sovereignty would be met with a swift and resolute response. The statement came during Gen Munir's visit to the Line of Actual Control, where he marked Eid ul-Azha with army officers and soldiers, according to The Express Tribune.

General Munir highlighted Pakistan's commitment to regional peace and stability but underscored the nation's readiness to respond to threats, stating, ''Any provocation or violation of Pakistan's territorial sovereignty will be met with swift and resolute action, with the full support of the nation, InshaAllah.'' He also expressed pride in soldiers who spend festive occasions away from their families to ensure national security.

Furthermore, General Munir addressed the ongoing Kashmir issue and called for unity amidst challenges. Pakistani leadership, including President Asif Ali Zardari and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, echoed this sentiment, urging citizens to uphold the values of sacrifice, brotherhood, and selflessness during these trying times.

