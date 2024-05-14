Vote INDIA Bloc for Youth's Empowerment and a Brighter Future: Delhi Congress Leader

Delhi Congress leader Anil Bhardwaj on Tuesday said the people should elect the INDI Alliance candidates for their brighter future as the bloc has promised to provide justice to youth.

Bhardwaj, chairman of the party's communications department and a former MLA, alleged the BJP government has not fulfilled its promise of generating two crore jobs per year in the past 10 years. The BJP also did not fill the vacant posts in various central government departments, he said.

''The present elections thus assume great significance for the future of the youth and the future of the country as the Congress has promised to provide justice to youth and, therefore, the people should elect the Congress and INDIA alliance candidates for their brighter future,'' he said.

Bhardwaj said Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and party leader Rahul Gandhi have promised in the Congress Sankalp Patra to provide Rs one lakh apprenticeship to the unemployed youth for skill training as five out of 10 youth in the country are jobless. According to the International Labour Organisation, 83 per cent youth in India are unemployed, with only 17.5 per cent youth in the rural areas engaged in some regular jobs, he added.

The Congress manifesto has promised to fill 30 lakh job vacancies in the central government departments, and it will also create a Rs 5,000 crore start-up fund for the youth, he stated.

Delhi has the highest unemployment rate in the country with 44 per cent youth in the 20-24 age group without any job, he claimed.

The Congress has also promised to end the Agniveer recruitment scheme in the armed forces, and would revert back to regular recruitment to provide regular jobs to the youth, Bhardwaj added.

