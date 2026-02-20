Left Menu

Supreme Court's Landmark Ruling: A $175 Billion Tariff Turnaround

The U.S. Supreme Court's decision to overturn Trump's tariffs could result in $175 billion in refunds. Businesses are navigating a slow refund process, and some may sell their rights. With 90% of tariff costs affecting Americans, the ruling has significant implications for businesses and consumers alike.

Updated: 20-02-2026 21:30 IST | Created: 20-02-2026 21:30 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The U.S. Supreme Court's recent ruling has overturned emergency tariffs imposed by former President Donald Trump, potentially unlocking $175 billion in refunds for thousands of companies. This pivotal decision challenges the use of the 1977 International Emergency Economic Powers Act as a basis for implementing broad tariffs.

As businesses begin the complex process of seeking refunds, the impact of the tariffs continues to be felt across industries, with costs still largely borne by American consumers. The rollback of these tariffs, initially intended to leverage trade policy, marks a significant shift in the global economic landscape.

Amid the ongoing cost burden, companies are exploring various strategies, including selling rights to refunds. Legal experts anticipate a surge in international trade suits as businesses adapt to the evolving tariff regulations while awaiting potential financial relief.

(With inputs from agencies.)

