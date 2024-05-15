INDIA bloc to form next govt: Kharge

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Wednesday asserted that the opposition INDIA bloc is in a strong position after four phases of Lok Sabha polls and that the people of the country are prepared to bid farewell to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He also said that the election is to save the Constitution and asked why PM Modi has not taken action against those talking of changing the Constitution. ''Four rounds of polling have been completed in the country. The INDIA bloc is in a very strong position. I can say with full confidence that the people of the country have prepared to bid farewell to Narendra Modi. INDIA bloc is going to form the new government on June 4,'' he said at a joint press conference with Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav here.

He claimed that the BJP will change the Constitution if it comes to power again.

''These people are trying to change the Constitution. RSS leader Mohan Bhagawat said it first. It was said in Karnataka that two third majority is needed to change the Constitution. In Uttar Pradesh, so many from the BJP have talked of changing the Constitution,'' Kharge said.

He asked why PM Modi has not taken any action against those who talk of changing the Constitution.

''I am surprised that Modi remains quiet on this. You talk of strength and 56 inch chest, why don't you scare them, expel them from the party. One should not say such things against the Constitution,'' he added.

Kharge said the Congress made a law to ensure food is provided to the poor. ''If INDIA bloc govt is formed, we will provide 10 kg of free ration per month to the poor,'' he added.

Speaking at the rally, Yadav claimed the alliance will win 79 of the 80 seats in Uttar Pradesh.

