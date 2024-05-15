BJP Aims for Integration of PoK with India if Elected with Over 400 Seats in Lok Sabha Polls

Left Menu

Updated: 15-05-2024 13:21 IST
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday claimed that Pakistan-occupied Kashmir will be ''merged with India'' if BJP gets more than 400 seats in the Lok Sabha polls.

Addressing an election rally in Jharkhand's Ramgarh, he said the BJP needed to get over 400 seats to implement the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) across the country.

''PoK will be merged with India if BJP gets over 400 seats in Lok Sabha polls. BJP needs over 400 seats to build the 'Shri Krishna Janmabhoomi' temple and 'Gyanvapi temple', and implement the Uniform Civil Code (UCC), just like when it crossed the 300-seat mark in 2019, it built the Ram Temple in Ayodhya. It also ensured the abrogation of Article 370 from Jammu & Kashmir, and implemented the CAA,'' Sarma said.

''Like Assam, infiltrators from Bangladesh are changing the demography of Jharkhand, while the JMM and Congress are indulging in their appeasement,'' he alleged.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

