For first time, a political party has promised to destroy Constitution: Rahul Gandhi

Speaking at a rally in Balangir on Wednesday, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said that for the first time in the country's political history, a political party has allegedly promised in its poll campaign that if they win the elections, they will be uprooting the Constitution. "For the first time, a political party has said that if they come to power they will be destroying the Constitution. This Constitution gave rights to the poor, backward, Dalits, Adivasis, minorities, farmers, and labourers of India. And today, big leaders of the BJP say that if they win the elections, they will uproot this book. I want to tell every BJP leader and worker that, let alone Narendra Modi, no power in the world can touch this book," Rahul Gandhi said.

Rahul Gandhi said that the BJP wants to snatch away the benefits of reservation that were given by Ambedkar, Gandhi, and Jawaharlal Nehru to the Dalits, Adivasis and backward classes in the country. "If you try to rip the Constitution, just see what the country and the Congress party do with you. Big leaders of the BJP gave statements that if they win, they will end reservations. They are trying to take away the tool, the weapon of reservation that was given by Ambedkar, Gandhi, and Jawaharlal Nehru to the Dalits, Adivasis and backward classes," he said.

Rahul Gandhi said that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has waived off loans worth 24 years of MGNREGA wages for 22 billionaires but did not waive loans for farmers, or students and did not even give loans to small traders. "They have sold off the entire public sector to the capitalists. They have only worked for 22 billionaires. He has waived off the loans of 22 people worth Rs 16 lakh crore. This amounts to MNREGA wages for 24 years. They did not waive off loans to farmers, or students, and did not give loans to small traders," he said.

Slamming the BJP, Rahul Gandhi said that the government has sidelined the poor and the farmers and has only worked for 22-25 individuals. "The government has sidelined you. You have so much burden, on the shoulders of poor, farmers, that wherever you go you can feel it. This is because the government does not protect you, it works for 22-25 individuals," he said.

Notably, Lok Sabha and assembly polls are being held simultaneously in Odisha. The four-phased Lok Sabha and assembly elections started on May 13 and will also be held on May 20, May 25 and June 1. (ANI)

