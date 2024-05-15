Congress Leader Patwari Confident of Strong Showing in Madhya Pradesh Elections

The Congress will win Lok Sabha seats in double digits in Madhya Pradesh, the party's state chief Jitu Patwari claimed on Wednesday. Polls for the 29 Lok Sabha constituencies in MP got over in the first four phases of the general elections between April 19 and May 13. Votes will be counted on June 4.

In the 2019 elections, the BJP had bagged 28 seats except for Chhindwara, which was won by Congress' Nakul Nath. "The results will be surprising as the party leaders contested the Lok Sabha polls unitedly after the (Congress') defeat in the assembly elections. I believe we will win seats in double digits. Don't be surprised if it happens," Patwari told reporters.

Accusing the BJP of resorting to lies, Patwari claimed that the ruling party ran a campaign to "ensure 375 additional votes in every polling booth of the state" but the total polling in nearly half of them didn't even touch this number".

The guarantees given by Prime Minister Narendra Modi are like "Chinese goods", he claimed. He also attacked Chief Minister Mohan Yadav over the state's "rising crime rate". "Yadav should give up the home ministry as he can't handle it properly. Madhya Pradesh had the highest crime rate in the country in the past three months. As many as 13 big crimes happened in Ujjain, the CM's hometown.'' Patwari also said that their focus will now shift to strengthening the party organisation in the state by working on shortcomings.

