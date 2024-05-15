Left Menu

Shivsena Functionary Resigns After Being Excluded from PM's Rally Stage

As his name was not in the list, he was resigning from his party post, he said.

Updated: 15-05-2024 18:22 IST | Created: 15-05-2024 18:22 IST
  • India

Upset over not allowed to be on stage at Prime Minister Narendra Modi's rally in Kalyan, a local functionary of the Shiv Sena led by Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has resigned.

Arvind More, in-charge of the party unit in Kalyan-Murbad assembly constituency in Thane district, told PTI on Wednesday that he had quit his post in protest.

PM Modi is going to speak at a rally in support of the Shiv Sena's sitting Kalyan MP Shrikant Shinde, chief minister Eknath Shinde's son, on Wednesday evening. In his letter addressed to Eknath Shinde, More said he had held important responsibilities during the time of late Sena leader (and Shinde's mentor) Anand Dighe, and as per protocol, he should have got the opportunity to be on stage at PM Modi's public meeting along with others. As his name was not in the list, he was resigning from his party post, he said.

