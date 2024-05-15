BJP stages protest near Delhi CM residence, questions Kejriwal's silence over Maliwal incident

BJP leaders and workers, including the party's Mahila Morcha activists, on Wednesday staged a protest near Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's residence questioning his silence over the alleged assault on AAP Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal. ''Even after AAP MP Sanjay Singh admitted to indecent behaviour with Swati Maliwal at the chief minister's residence, Kejriwal has remained silent,'' Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva said, adding that strict action should be taken against those guilty.

''It's a matter of respect and honour of a woman who has been chief of the Delhi Commission for Women. We are here to support her. AAP leader Sanjay Singh has admitted the incident. Why is not Kejriwal lodging a police complaint against the person who is involved in it,'' Sachdeva asked.

Maliwal had alleged earlier that the Delhi Chief Minister's assistant Bibhav Kumar ''misbehaved'' with her at his residence, Singh said on Tuesday.

Addressing a press conference a day after Maliwal's allegations, he said that AAP supremo Kejriwal will take strict action in the matter.

Sachdeva said the police could launch a probe after confirmation of the incident by Singh. He also urged Maliwal, who has maintained complete silence over the incident so far, to come forward to give her statement to the police. Targeting Kejriwal over the matter, Delhi BJP Mahila Morcha president Richa Pandey said, ''What security will Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal provide to the women of Delhi if a Rajya Sabha member is not safe at his residence.'' Co-incharge of Delhi BJP Alka Gurjar also questioned the silence of the lone woman minister in Kejriwal's government, Atishi, over the matter.

''There is a woman minister in the Aam Aadmi Party who speaks up on every small issue but today she is sitting silently and cannot find a word to speak for Swati Maliwal,'' Gurjar said.

Meanwhile, AAP MP Sanjay Singh earlier in the day met Maliwal at her residence but remained tight-lipped about what transpired in the meeting.