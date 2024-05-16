"CAA is a clear violation of the assurances centre gave in Supreme Court," says IUML national general secretary Kunjalikutty

Stating its opposition to the Citizenship Amendment Act, Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) national general secretary PK Kunjalikutty on Thursday said that implementation of CAA during the ongoing Lok Sabha elections is taken to influence the polls and action must be initiated against it. "It is a clear violation of the assurance the government gave in the Supreme Court," Kunjalikutty said.

"Also, in between the Lok Sabha elections, an action like this is taken to influence the polls. That is also a violation of election guidelines. The election commission should take action. I think this is not a legal action but an act to show that something has been done by the central government and to influence the voters," he added further. The IUML national general secretary said that they are pondering over what best could be done to oppose CAA implementation adding to that, he stated, "Legal consultation is underway and whatever is necessary will be done in one or two days."

Earlier on Wednesday, the Central Government handed over the first set of citizenship certificates, over two months after notifying the rules for the CAA. Union Home Secretary Ajay Kumar Bhalla handed over citizenship certificates to some applicants in New Delhi.

The Home Secretary congratulated the applicants and highlighted salient features of the Citizenship (Amendment) Rules, 2024, as per an official statement by the Ministry of Home Affairs. The certificates were physically handed over to 14 applicants seeking citizenship and digitally signed certificates have been issued to many other applicants through email.

The rules envisage the manner of the application form, the procedure for processing applications by the District Level Committee (DLC) and the scrutiny and grant of citizenship by the State Level Empowered Committee (EC), according to an official release. Meanwhile, Leader of the Opposition in the West Bengal legislative assembly had praised the CAA invoking "Modi's Guarantee" asserting it to be the fulfilment of guarantees"Great News !!! Historic. The first set of Citizenship Certificates under the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) have been issued to the applicants today. The notification of rules by the Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) was issued on March 11. The minorities persecuted on religious grounds in Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan are now acquiring Citizenship in India. Modi's Guarantee means fulfilment of Guarantees," Adhikari said in a post on X. (ANI)

