Top Vietnam Communist Party official removed from Politburo over 'violations', state media says

One of the most senior members of Vietnam's ruling Communist Party has been removed from its elite Politburo due to "violations and wrongdoings", state media reported on Thursday.

Thuong Thi Mai's removal would be the latest upheaval in Vietnam's leadership following the exit of the legislature's speaker and the state president since March. (Editing by Martin Petty)

