Following are the top stories at 9.35 pm: NATION DEL47 LD MALIWAL **** Maliwal 'assault': Police record AAP MP's statement; BJP slams Kejriwal for maintaining silence New Delhi, May 16 (PTI) The Delhi Police recorded the statement of AAP MP Swati Maliwal on Thursday in connection with the alleged assault on her by an aide of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, even as the BJP hit out at the AAP supremo for maintaining silence over the incident. **** DEL22 HEALTH-COVAXIN-STUDY **** Over 30% Covaxin takers reported adverse events, claims BHU study New Delhi: Nearly one-third of the individuals who received Bharat Biotech's anti-Covid vaccine Covaxin reported 'adverse events of special interest,' or AESI, according to a one-year follow up study conducted by a team of researchers at BHU. **** ELN100 ELECTIONS-UP-LDALL MODI **** Modi says CAA here to stay, predicts 'khata khat' disintegration of INDIA bloc after poll results Azamgarh/Bhadohi (UP), May 16 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday accused the opposition of spreading lies and inciting violence over the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, and said that the law is here to stay. **** ELN104 ELECTIONS-UP-ADITYANATH-KEJRIWAL **** Kejriwal has lost his mind after going to jail: Adityanath Banda (UP): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday attacked AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal, asserting that the Delhi CM has lost his mind after going to jail. **** ELN68 ELECTIONS-WB-MAMATA **** We are and will be part of INDIA bloc at national level: Mamata Tamluk (WB): A day after announcing that he would extend outside support to the opposition front INDIA after it comes to power, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday said she is very much part of the anti-BJP alliance at the national level and would continue to be in it. **** CAL13 WB-MALDA-LIGHTNING-LD DEATHS **** 11 killed in lightning strikes in Bengal's Malda Malda (WB): At least 11 people were killed on Thursday afternoon after being struck by lightning in different places across Malda district of West Bengal, a government official said. **** BOM19 MH-LDALL HOARDING COLLAPSE **** Hoarding crash: Ad firm director held; toll up to 16, ex-GM of ATC, his wife among dead Mumbai: An absconding director of the advertising firm which installed the collapsed hoarding in Mumbai's Ghatkopar was arrested on Thursday from Rajasthan, while the death toll in the crash mounted to 16 after bodies of a former GM of Mumbai airport ATC and his wife were retrieved from the wreckage, officials said. **** ELN89 ELECTIONS-WB-ABHIJIT GANGULY-MAMATA VIDEO **** Purported video clip of BJP nominee Abhijit Gangopadhyay's remark on Mamata sparks row Kolkata: A purported video in which Tamluk BJP candidate and former Calcutta High Court judge Abhijit Gangopadhyay was heard wondering about ''the amount at which Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is getting sold,'' triggered a row with the TMC labeling it as BJP's guarantee of disrespecting women, while the saffron party raised doubts about the clip's authenticity. **** MDS11 KA-SCANDAL-REVANNA-BAIL **** JD(S) MLA H D Revanna gets interim bail in sexual harassment case Bengaluru: A court here on Thursday granted interim bail to JD(S) MLA and former Karnataka Minister H D Revanna in a sexual harassment case. **** DEL15 HEAT-NORTHWEST INDIA (RPT) **** Heatwave alert for northwest India; mercury may hit 45 deg C in Delhi New Delhi: Heatwave conditions are expected over northwest India during the next five days, with Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan and Delhi predicted to bear the maximum impact, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Thursday. **** ELN56 ELECTIONS-EC-TURNOUT **** Nearly 67 per cent voter turnout in first four phases of Lok Sabha elections: EC New Delhi, May 16 (PTI) The cumulative turnout in the first four phases of the Lok Sabha elections has been recorded at 66.95 per cent, the Election Commission said on Thursday, adding 45.10 crore of the nearly 97 crore electors have voted so far in the ongoing electoral exercise. **** LEGAL LGD30 SC-ED-LD ARREST **** ED can't arrest accused after special court has taken cognisance of complaint: SC New Delhi: The Supreme Court Thursday held that the Enforcement Directorate (ED) cannot arrest an accused under Section 19 of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) after a special court has taken cognisance of the complaint of money laundering. **** LGD13 SC-LD KEJRIWAL **** No exception made in granting interim bail to Kejriwal, critical analysis of verdict welcome: SC New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Thursday steered clear of the political talk about it having made an exception for Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in granting him interim bail for campaigning in the Lok Sabha polls but said ''critical analysis of the judgement is welcome''. **** FOREIGN FGN56: CHINA-PUTIN-3RDLD XI **** Xi, Putin hint at political settlement to end Ukraine war; warn US against hindering close China-Russia ties Beijing: Chinese President Xi Jinping on Thursday hinted at a political settlement to end the Ukraine war, saying he expects peace and stability will return to the European continent, shortly after his talks with Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin as the two leaders vowed to counter any attempt by the US to hinder their strategic ties.****

