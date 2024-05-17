Left Menu

UP Minister Jaiveer Singh calls "assault" on Swati Maliwal shameful

Two days after the alleged assault on AAP RS MP Swati Maliwal, Uttar Pradesh Minister and BJP candidate from Mainpuri Lok Sabha constituency Jaiveer Singh condemned the incident and said that it is the BJP's top priority to respect women.

UP Minister and BJP candidate From Mainpuri Lok Sabha Constituency Jaiveer Singh (Photo/ANI).
Two days after the alleged assault on AAP RS MP Swati Maliwal, Uttar Pradesh Minister and BJP candidate from Mainpuri Lok Sabha constituency Jaiveer Singh condemned the incident and said that it is the BJP's top priority to respect women. "This is a shameful incident...It is the BJP's top priority to respect women. What happened with Swati Maliwal is shameful," Jaiveer Singh said.

He further demanded that action should be taken in this matter. Lashing out at Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party convener Arvind Kejriwal, he said, "Kejriwal's corrupt, anti-women face has been revealed."

Notably, Delhi Police registered an FIR at the Civil Lines police station on Thursday in connection with the alleged assault on the AAP's Rajya Sabha MP a few days ago. She claimed that she was assaulted by Chief Minister Arvind Kejirwal's personal secretary, Bibhav Kumar. Swati Maliwal recorded her statement before the magistrate under Section 164 of the Criminal Procedure Code. The recording of the statement took place at the Tis Hazari court in Delhi. Under Section 164, a magistrate can record a person's statement or confession during a police investigation before the trial. Maliwal had made a PCR call from the Chief Minister's House at 9.34 pm on May 13.

According to the police FIR, Maliwal in her complaint said that she was slapped, hit on the stomach, attacked, and kicked by Bibhav Kumar at the Chief Minister's residence. The Delhi police filed an FIR in connection with the alleged assault naming Bibhav Kumar. The FIR has been registered under sections 354, 506, 509, and 323 of the IPC, among other sections, for offences including assault or criminal force on a woman with intent to outrage her modesty, criminal intimidation, word gesture or acts of intent to insult and assault. (ANI)

