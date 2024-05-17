Left Menu

"CM Sukhu Labels BJP as 'Party of the Elite': Ambani and Adani in Focus"

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu asserted that Congress is a people's party whereas BJP represents the wealthy like Ambani and Adani. Attacking Congress rebel Rajinder Rana in Sujanpur, Sukhu accused Rana of dishonoring himself and frequently changing parties to gain votes. Sukhu emphasized a battle between truth and lies, predicting a victory for truth.

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Friday claimed that Congress is people's party, while the BJP is a party of ''rich people like Ambani and Adani''.

Attacking Congress rebel Rajinder Rana, Sukhu said, ''Rana has sold his honour and has been taking votes from people by changing parties many times. But this time, there is a battle between truth and lies in which truth will win.'' Addressing rallies in Sujanpur assembly constituency to seek votes for Congress candidate Captain Ranjit, Sukhu lashed out at Rana for ''ditching'' the Congress.

