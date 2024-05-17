"PM Modi's Two-Day Odisha Visit Kicks Off Sunday"
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to embark on a two-day visit to Odisha from May 19, state BJP chief Manmohan Samal said on Friday. Additionally, the Prime Minister will address election rallies in Angul and Cuttack, he said.This visit will mark Modis third trip to Odisha during the ongoing Lok Sabha and state assembly polls.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to embark on a two-day visit to Odisha from May 19, state BJP chief Manmohan Samal said on Friday. Upon his arrival on Sunday evening, PM Modi will convene a meeting with state BJP leaders in Bhubaneswar and spend the night in the city, Samal added. The following day, he is slated to visit the revered Jagannath Temple and participate in a roadshow. Additionally, the Prime Minister will address election rallies in Angul and Cuttack, he said.
This visit will mark Modi's third trip to Odisha during the ongoing Lok Sabha and state assembly polls.
