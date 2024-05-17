Left Menu

"PM Modi's Two-Day Odisha Visit Kicks Off Sunday"

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to embark on a two-day visit to Odisha from May 19, state BJP chief Manmohan Samal said on Friday. Additionally, the Prime Minister will address election rallies in Angul and Cuttack, he said.This visit will mark Modis third trip to Odisha during the ongoing Lok Sabha and state assembly polls.

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 17-05-2024 22:42 IST | Created: 17-05-2024 22:42 IST
"PM Modi's Two-Day Odisha Visit Kicks Off Sunday"
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to embark on a two-day visit to Odisha from May 19, state BJP chief Manmohan Samal said on Friday. Upon his arrival on Sunday evening, PM Modi will convene a meeting with state BJP leaders in Bhubaneswar and spend the night in the city, Samal added. The following day, he is slated to visit the revered Jagannath Temple and participate in a roadshow. Additionally, the Prime Minister will address election rallies in Angul and Cuttack, he said.

This visit will mark Modi's third trip to Odisha during the ongoing Lok Sabha and state assembly polls.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Johnson & Johnson to acquire Proteologix for $850 million; CVS Health launches new snack brand called Well Market and more

Health News Roundup: Johnson & Johnson to acquire Proteologix for $850 milli...

 Global
2
OxygenOS gets animated makeover; 100+ new effects added

OxygenOS gets animated makeover; 100+ new effects added

 Global
3
Child Migration Through Darien Gap Reaches Alarming Levels, UNICEF Warns

Child Migration Through Darien Gap Reaches Alarming Levels, UNICEF Warns

Global
4
Google Gemini vs OpenAI ChatGPT: The battle for AI chat dominance

Google Gemini vs OpenAI ChatGPT: The battle for AI chat dominance

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Fire on the Fringe: Mapping Wildfire Risks in Urban Expansion Zones

Breathe Easy: The Vital Link Between Urban Green Spaces and Mental Health

How Neuronal Changes Shape Early Brain Development

Breaking the Resistance: AI's Role in Pioneering New Antibiotics

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024