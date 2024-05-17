Akhilesh Yadav's Electrifying Roadshow Rallies Lucknow Support

Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav on Friday held a roadshow here in support of the party's candidate from the Lucknow Lok Sabha seat.

Standing on top of a vehicle, he began the roadshow from near the KD Singh Babu Stadium in the Hazratganj area.

He was accompanied by Ravidas Mehrotra, a Samajwadi Party (SP) MLA, who has been fielded by the party from Lucknow. As Yadav's vehicle passed through the popular Hazratganj market, people greeted and waved at the two SP leaders, with some showering flower petals on them.

The roadshow ended at a statue of Babasaheb Bhimarao Ambedkar at the Hazratganj road crossing after covering a kilometre.

Mehrotra is contesting the Lok Sabha polls against Defence Minister and BJP leader Rajnath Singh. Polling in Lucknow will be held on May 20.

