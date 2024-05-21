Biden to Address Trump's Controversial 'Unified Reich' Video

U.S. President Joe Biden will address a video posted to Republican presidential rival Donald Trump's social media account that included a reference to a "unified Reich," the White House said on Tuesday.

"The president is clearly tracking this and you'll hear from him directly on this later today," press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters on Air Force One.

