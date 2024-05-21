Left Menu

PM Modi Prays at Varanasi's Sankat Mochan Temple

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath visited the Sankat Mochan Temple in Varanasi, offering prayers for the nation's well-being. The temple echoed with chants of 'Jai Shri Ram' as PM Modi attended the 'Nari Shakti Samvaad' programme.

PTI | Varanasi | Updated: 21-05-2024
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday offered prayers at the Sankat Mochan temple here. He was accompanied by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

In a post on 'X' in Hindi, the prime minister said, ''Today I had the good fortune of visiting and offering worship at the Sankat Mochan Hanuman Temple in Varanasi. I prayed for the happiness, prosperity and health of my family members across the country including Kashi.'' Modi was in Varanasi to address the 'Nari Shakti Samvaad' programme.

The temple complex resonated with the chant 'Jai Shri Ram' upon the arrival of PM Modi and Adityanath and they greeted the devotees with folded hands.

