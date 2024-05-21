PM Modi Prays at Varanasi's Sankat Mochan Temple

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday offered prayers at the Sankat Mochan temple here. He was accompanied by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

In a post on 'X' in Hindi, the prime minister said, ''Today I had the good fortune of visiting and offering worship at the Sankat Mochan Hanuman Temple in Varanasi. I prayed for the happiness, prosperity and health of my family members across the country including Kashi.'' Modi was in Varanasi to address the 'Nari Shakti Samvaad' programme.

The temple complex resonated with the chant 'Jai Shri Ram' upon the arrival of PM Modi and Adityanath and they greeted the devotees with folded hands.

