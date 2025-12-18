Left Menu

Ninth Arrest in Red Fort Blast: Yasir Ahmad Dar in NIA Custody

Yasir Ahmad Dar, the ninth arrest in the Red Fort blast case, has been sent to NIA custody. He was allegedly part of the conspiracy behind the attack that killed 15. Dar reportedly had close ties to suicide bomber Umar-un-Nabi, and took an oath for self-sacrificial operations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 18-12-2025 18:48 IST | Created: 18-12-2025 18:48 IST
Ninth Arrest in Red Fort Blast: Yasir Ahmad Dar in NIA Custody
On Thursday, a Delhi court ordered Yasir Ahmad Dar, the ninth suspect apprehended in connection to the Red Fort blast, into National Investigation Agency (NIA) custody until December 26.

Special Judge Prashant Sharma agreed to the NIA's request for a custodial interrogation of Dar, who was arrested earlier in the day. He is accused of being a Jammu and Kashmir resident linked to suicide bomber Umar-un-Nabi.

The NIA stated that Dar played a significant role in the conspiracy that resulted in the deaths of 15 individuals on November 10, maintaining close contact with other accused figures, including Umar-un-Nabi and Mufti Irfan.

(With inputs from agencies.)

