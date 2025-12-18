Ninth Arrest in Red Fort Blast: Yasir Ahmad Dar in NIA Custody

On Thursday, a Delhi court ordered Yasir Ahmad Dar, the ninth suspect apprehended in connection to the Red Fort blast, into National Investigation Agency (NIA) custody until December 26.

Special Judge Prashant Sharma agreed to the NIA's request for a custodial interrogation of Dar, who was arrested earlier in the day. He is accused of being a Jammu and Kashmir resident linked to suicide bomber Umar-un-Nabi.

The NIA stated that Dar played a significant role in the conspiracy that resulted in the deaths of 15 individuals on November 10, maintaining close contact with other accused figures, including Umar-un-Nabi and Mufti Irfan.

