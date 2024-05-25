Left Menu

Bihar Voter Turnout Hits 45.21% in Rural Constituencies

A total of 45.21% of the 1.49 crore voters participated in the Lok Sabha elections in eight Bihar constituencies by 3 PM on Saturday. Voting, which commenced at 7 AM, saw the highest turnout in Vaishali (48.94%) and the lowest in Siwan (39.81%). Most of the voting stations are in rural areas.

PTI | Patna | Updated: 25-05-2024 16:01 IST | Created: 25-05-2024 16:01 IST
Bihar Voter Turnout Hits 45.21% in Rural Constituencies
  • Country:
  • India

Altogether 45.21 per cent of 1.49 crore voters exercised their franchise in eight Lok Sabha constituencies in Bihar till 3 pm on Saturday, officials said.

Voting began at 7 am in Valmiki Nagar, Pashchim Champaran, Purvi Champaran, Sheohar, Siwan, Gopalganj, Maharajganj and Vaishali constituencies and will continue till 6 pm, a senior official at the CEO office said. The highest and lowest voter turnout was recorded in Vaishali (48.94 per cent) and Siwal (39.81 per cent) respectively till 3 pm.

The constituencies where elections are underway are largely rural areas with only 1,281 of the total 14,872 polling stations located in urban localities, officials said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health Headlines: Addressing Diabetes, Bird Flu, and Vaccine Innovations

Health Headlines: Addressing Diabetes, Bird Flu, and Vaccine Innovations

 Global
2
Wegovy: Novo Nordisk's Obesity Drug Shows Kidney Health Benefits

Wegovy: Novo Nordisk's Obesity Drug Shows Kidney Health Benefits

 Global
3
Lining Up for History: The Spectator Surge at Trump's Trial

Lining Up for History: The Spectator Surge at Trump's Trial

 Global
4
Major Health Decisions Shake FDA, Abortion Pill Laws, and Bird Flu Concerns

Major Health Decisions Shake FDA, Abortion Pill Laws, and Bird Flu Concerns

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tobacco and Nicotine Industry’s Strategies Hook Youth for Life

United Against Plastic: Global Leaders Navigate Challenges to Combat Pollution

Digital Identity: The Key to Combating Climate Change and Enhancing Resilience

Harnessing the Power of Climate-Smart Livestock: A Comprehensive Guide for Sustainable Development

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024