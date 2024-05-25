Left Menu

Tragedy and Determination: Events at UP Polling Stations Unfold

In Sant Kabir Nagar, UP, Jandhari Devi, 55, died en route to vote. Despite efforts by her family, she was declared dead at the hospital. In a contrasting scene in Bhadohi, Malti Devi, 24, turned up to vote in her bridal attire before heading to her in-laws. The causes of such incidents are under investigation.

PTI | Santkabirnagar | Updated: 25-05-2024 16:07 IST | Created: 25-05-2024 16:07 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A woman died on her way to the polling centre in a village in Sant Kabir Nagar district on Saturday, police said.

Additional SP Shashi Shekhar Singh said that the deceased was identified as Jandhari Devi (55) wife of Basant, a resident of Manjhriya Pathan village.

He said that in the morning hour, Jandhari Devi left home to cast her vote but collapsed on the way to the polling centre. Her family members rushed her to the hospital where the doctor declared her dead.

Additional SP said that the administration is in contact with the family of the deceased. The exact cause of death is not yet known. Meanwhile, in Bhadohi district one Malti Devi (24), a resident of Rajaipur Village, who got married on Friday night reached the polling booth in her bridal attire to vote before going to her in-laws home, District Information Officer Pankaj Kumar said.

