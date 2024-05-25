BJP Stages Fiery Protest in Thiruvananthapuram Against Mayor's Inefficiency

The BJP on Saturday held a protest march demanding the resignation of Thiruvananthapuram Mayor Arya Rajendran, alleging that roads in the state capital were waterlogged and damaged and epidemics on the rise following the rains due to the inefficiency of the city corporation.

The protestors, including women, marched to the office of the Thiruvananthapuram Corporation holding party flags and a banner demanding Rajendran's resignation.

The police stopped the protestors from getting closer to the corporation office by putting up barricades.

The police also used water cannons to try and disperse the protestors.

The party leaders leading the protest gave speeches in front of the barricades alleging that the corporation was not functioning properly.

They also levelled corruption allegations against the corporation where the Left front is in power.

The BJP claimed that the corruption in development activities led to the roads being damaged and waterlogged during the rains.

After the speech by the party leaders, the protestors dispersed from the area.

