Left Menu

BJP Stages Fiery Protest in Thiruvananthapuram Against Mayor's Inefficiency

In Thiruvananthapuram, the BJP held a protest demanding the resignation of Mayor Arya Rajendran. Claiming inefficiency, protestors highlighted waterlogged roads and rising epidemics, attributing this to corruption in the city corporation. Police intervened with barricades and water cannons, and after speeches, the protest dispersed.

PTI | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 25-05-2024 17:20 IST | Created: 25-05-2024 17:20 IST
BJP Stages Fiery Protest in Thiruvananthapuram Against Mayor's Inefficiency
  • Country:
  • India

The BJP on Saturday held a protest march demanding the resignation of Thiruvananthapuram Mayor Arya Rajendran, alleging that roads in the state capital were waterlogged and damaged and epidemics on the rise following the rains due to the inefficiency of the city corporation.

The protestors, including women, marched to the office of the Thiruvananthapuram Corporation holding party flags and a banner demanding Rajendran's resignation.

The police stopped the protestors from getting closer to the corporation office by putting up barricades.

The police also used water cannons to try and disperse the protestors.

The party leaders leading the protest gave speeches in front of the barricades alleging that the corporation was not functioning properly.

They also levelled corruption allegations against the corporation where the Left front is in power.

The BJP claimed that the corruption in development activities led to the roads being damaged and waterlogged during the rains.

After the speech by the party leaders, the protestors dispersed from the area.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health Headlines: Addressing Diabetes, Bird Flu, and Vaccine Innovations

Health Headlines: Addressing Diabetes, Bird Flu, and Vaccine Innovations

 Global
2
Wegovy: Novo Nordisk's Obesity Drug Shows Kidney Health Benefits

Wegovy: Novo Nordisk's Obesity Drug Shows Kidney Health Benefits

 Global
3
Lining Up for History: The Spectator Surge at Trump's Trial

Lining Up for History: The Spectator Surge at Trump's Trial

 Global
4
Major Health Decisions Shake FDA, Abortion Pill Laws, and Bird Flu Concerns

Major Health Decisions Shake FDA, Abortion Pill Laws, and Bird Flu Concerns

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tobacco and Nicotine Industry’s Strategies Hook Youth for Life

United Against Plastic: Global Leaders Navigate Challenges to Combat Pollution

Digital Identity: The Key to Combating Climate Change and Enhancing Resilience

Harnessing the Power of Climate-Smart Livestock: A Comprehensive Guide for Sustainable Development

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024