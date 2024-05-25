PM Modi expresses grief at loss of lives in Rajkot fire tragedy

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday expressed grief at the loss of lives in a fire tragedy in Gujarat's Rajkot and said the local administration is working to provide all possible assistance to those affected.

Modi also spoke to Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel to enquire about the rescue and relief efforts.

''The fire tragedy in Rajkot has saddened us all. In my telephone conversation with him a short while ago, Gujarat CM Bhupendrabhai Patel Ji told me about the efforts underway to ensure all possible assistance is provided to those who have been affected,'' he said on X.

At least 16 persons, including children, were killed, and several others injured in a massive fire on Saturday evening that raged in a game zone teeming with people enjoying a summer vacation outing in Rajkot city.

Modi said on X, ''Extremely distressed by the fire mishap in Rajkot. My thoughts are with all those who have lost their loved ones. Prayers for the injured. The local administration is working to provide all possible assistance to those affected.'' Rescue operations are underway at the affected TRP game zone and officials feared the count of casualties may go up as several children were present at the spot due to the ongoing summer vacation and weekend.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)