Modi, Shah, Kharge, Rahul to campaign in Odisha for last phase of polls

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 26-05-2024 19:32 IST | Created: 26-05-2024 19:32 IST
Top leaders of the BJP and the Congress will again make a beeline to Odisha ahead of the last phase of simultaneous Lok Sabha and assembly polls in the state.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Odisha on May 29 and address three public meetings in Baripada, Balasore and Kendrapara, BJP's Odisha unit vice-president Golak Mohapatra told reporters here on Sunday.

A day before his scheduled visit, Union Home Minister Amit Shah will address three rallies in Chandbali, Korei and Nimapada on May 28.

Voting will be held in six Lok Sabha seats and 42 assembly segments falling under these parliamentary constituencies in the last phase on June 1.

Meanwhile, AICC in-charge for Odisha, Ajoy Kumar said Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge will address election rallies in Balasore and Bhadrak on May 29, while Rahul Gandhi will address a public meeting in Balasore on May 30.

Mohapatra added that Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma will address election rallies in Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapada and Kakatpur on May 27 and in Rairangpur, Morada, Soro and Jagatsinghpur on May 28.

BJP MP candidates Sambit Patra, Aparajita Sarangi and Pradeep Panigrahi, whose seats have already undergone voting, will hold rallies in the six Lok Sabha constituencies where polling will be held in the last phase.

Union minister Dharmendra Pradhan held seven public meetings in Mayurbhanj Lok Sabha seat on Sunday. He is contesting from Sambalpur, where voting was conducted on May 25.

Voting will be held in Mayurbhanj, Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapada and Jagatsinghpur Lok Sabha seats and 42 assembly segments under these parliamentary constituencies on June 1.

