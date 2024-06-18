Ursula von der Leyen on Track for Second Term Amid EU Election Fallout
European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen is likely to secure a second term as EU leaders praised her leadership at a recent summit. They discussed the impact of recent elections and the nominations for key EU roles. Von der Leyen's tenure has included significant achievements despite political challenges.
- Country:
- Belgium
European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen is poised to secure a second term as EU leaders offered significant praise during a summit in Brussels, occurring in the wake of recent elections that shifted the parliamentary landscape to the right.
At an informal dinner, the EU's 27 leaders assessed election outcomes, focusing on how these results would influence nominations for key roles. The June elections notably weakened mainstream parties in Paris and Berlin, empowering right-wing factions and altering the usual Franco-German dynamic that propels EU politics.
Von der Leyen, praised for her leadership during the COVID-19 pandemic and her support for Ukraine, still faces uncertainties. German Chancellor Olaf Scholz emphasized any endorsement would rely on her cooperation with mainstream parties rather than right-wing populists.
ALSO READ
Farmers Drive Tractors to Brussels: A Green Deal Protest!
Farmers Protest EU Green Policies in Brussels
Farmers Protest EU Green Deal with Tractors in Brussels
European Parliament Elections: Far-Right Gains Shake EU Leadership
EU Leaders to Push for Defence Spending and Economic Boost at Brussels Summit