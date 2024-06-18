Ursula von der Leyen on Track for Second Term Amid EU Election Fallout

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen is poised to secure a second term as EU leaders offered significant praise during a summit in Brussels, occurring in the wake of recent elections that shifted the parliamentary landscape to the right.

At an informal dinner, the EU's 27 leaders assessed election outcomes, focusing on how these results would influence nominations for key roles. The June elections notably weakened mainstream parties in Paris and Berlin, empowering right-wing factions and altering the usual Franco-German dynamic that propels EU politics.

Von der Leyen, praised for her leadership during the COVID-19 pandemic and her support for Ukraine, still faces uncertainties. German Chancellor Olaf Scholz emphasized any endorsement would rely on her cooperation with mainstream parties rather than right-wing populists.