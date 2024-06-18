Left Menu

Slovakia Stuns Belgium With Controversial VAR Decisions at Euro 2024

Slovakia secured a dramatic 1-0 victory over Belgium in Group D of the European Championship, with two of Romelu Lukaku's goals disallowed by VAR. Slovakia's win was solidified by an early goal from Ivan Schranz and a crucial goal-line block by Dávid Hancko. Belgium faces Romania next.

PTI | Frankfurt | Updated: 18-06-2024 00:01 IST | Created: 18-06-2024 00:01 IST
Slovakia Stuns Belgium With Controversial VAR Decisions at Euro 2024
Romelu Lukaku
  • Country:
  • Germany

In a thrilling Group D encounter at the European Championship, Slovakia stunned Belgium with a 1-0 victory that saw two of Romelu Lukaku's goals ruled out by VAR on Monday.

Slovakia took the lead in the seventh minute with a goal by forward Ivan Schranz and held on despite a barrage of Belgian attacks. Lukaku, Belgium's record scorer, had two second-half goals disallowed, while playmaker Kevin De Bruyne's efforts fell short.

A critical moment came in the 62nd minute when Dávid Hancko's brave goal-line block left him injured in the net. Slovakia's win was further ensured by a VAR call in the 86th minute, disallowing another Lukaku goal due to a handball by Loïs Openda.

Belgium, suffering its first loss in 15 games under coach Domenico Tedesco, will face Romania next in Cologne. Slovakia must quickly regroup for its match against Ukraine in Duesseldorf on Friday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Top Financial Times Stories: UK Election Impact, Lycamobile Audit, Doctor Strikes

Top Financial Times Stories: UK Election Impact, Lycamobile Audit, Doctor St...

 Global
2
Digital Transformation in Higher Education: The Impact of LLM-Powered Chatbots on Student Support
Blog

Digital Transformation in Higher Education: The Impact of LLM-Powered Chatbo...

 Global
3
Adidas Under Scrutiny: Corruption Allegations Shake Chinese Market

Adidas Under Scrutiny: Corruption Allegations Shake Chinese Market

 Global
4
Bridging the Digital Divide: African AI Language Innovations

Bridging the Digital Divide: African AI Language Innovations

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Infrastructure Investment and Debt: Unveiling the Role of LGFVs in China's Economic Strategy

Opportunities and Threats in Expanding Primary Health Care through PPP in Iranian Slums

Maximizing Private Sector Involvement in Renewable Energy through Strategic Risk Allocation

Digital Transformation in Higher Education: The Impact of LLM-Powered Chatbots on Student Support

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024