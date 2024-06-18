Slovakia Stuns Belgium With Controversial VAR Decisions at Euro 2024

In a thrilling Group D encounter at the European Championship, Slovakia stunned Belgium with a 1-0 victory that saw two of Romelu Lukaku's goals ruled out by VAR on Monday.

Slovakia took the lead in the seventh minute with a goal by forward Ivan Schranz and held on despite a barrage of Belgian attacks. Lukaku, Belgium's record scorer, had two second-half goals disallowed, while playmaker Kevin De Bruyne's efforts fell short.

A critical moment came in the 62nd minute when Dávid Hancko's brave goal-line block left him injured in the net. Slovakia's win was further ensured by a VAR call in the 86th minute, disallowing another Lukaku goal due to a handball by Loïs Openda.

Belgium, suffering its first loss in 15 games under coach Domenico Tedesco, will face Romania next in Cologne. Slovakia must quickly regroup for its match against Ukraine in Duesseldorf on Friday.

