France and Belgium Bolster Defense Ties with John Cockerill Deal
France and Belgium have signed a memorandum of understanding to enhance their cooperation in land defense, each acquiring a 10% stake in John Cockerill Defense. This deal aims to solidify legal and financial frameworks while strengthening the strategic ties between the two nations in the defense sector.
- Country:
- Belgium
France and Belgium signed a memorandum of understanding on Monday to strengthen their cooperation in land defence with both countries acquiring each a 10% stake in John Cockerill Defense, the defence unit of Belgian equipment maker John Cockerill. "This equity investment will shortly be formalized and secured by the conclusion of an investment agreement and a shareholders' pact, defining the legal and financial framework of the operation," the company said in a statement.
This deal comes five months after John Cockerill Defense, a supplier of light tank turrets, signed an exclusive agreement with Sweden's Volvo to buy Arquus, France's leading supplier of military vehicles. "This prospective acquisition would contribute to strengthening the cooperation between France and Belgium in a strategic sector ... the process has been ongoing ever since, and is progressing through the stages necessary to its conclusion," John Cockerill said.
French President Emmanuel Macron and Belgian Prime Minister Alexander De Croo signed the memorandum of understanding on the sidelines of a meeting of European Union leaders in Brussels to discuss whom to nominate to the EU's top posts following a European Parliament election.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Boosting Climate Investments: IPEF Ministerial Meets in Singapore
Lenskart Secures $200 Million Investment from Temasek and FMR
Jindal Stainless Completes Acquisition of Evergreat International Investment
Clean Energy Investments Surge to $2 Trillion in 2024
India-Qatar Joint Task Force Reaffirms Bilateral Investment Commitment