Left Menu

France and Belgium Bolster Defense Ties with John Cockerill Deal

France and Belgium have signed a memorandum of understanding to enhance their cooperation in land defense, each acquiring a 10% stake in John Cockerill Defense. This deal aims to solidify legal and financial frameworks while strengthening the strategic ties between the two nations in the defense sector.

Reuters | Brussels | Updated: 18-06-2024 00:05 IST | Created: 18-06-2024 00:05 IST
France and Belgium Bolster Defense Ties with John Cockerill Deal
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • Belgium

France and Belgium signed a memorandum of understanding on Monday to strengthen their cooperation in land defence with both countries acquiring each a 10% stake in John Cockerill Defense, the defence unit of Belgian equipment maker John Cockerill. "This equity investment will shortly be formalized and secured by the conclusion of an investment agreement and a shareholders' pact, defining the legal and financial framework of the operation," the company said in a statement.

This deal comes five months after John Cockerill Defense, a supplier of light tank turrets, signed an exclusive agreement with Sweden's Volvo to buy Arquus, France's leading supplier of military vehicles. "This prospective acquisition would contribute to strengthening the cooperation between France and Belgium in a strategic sector ... the process has been ongoing ever since, and is progressing through the stages necessary to its conclusion," John Cockerill said.

French President Emmanuel Macron and Belgian Prime Minister Alexander De Croo signed the memorandum of understanding on the sidelines of a meeting of European Union leaders in Brussels to discuss whom to nominate to the EU's top posts following a European Parliament election.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Top Financial Times Stories: UK Election Impact, Lycamobile Audit, Doctor Strikes

Top Financial Times Stories: UK Election Impact, Lycamobile Audit, Doctor St...

 Global
2
Digital Transformation in Higher Education: The Impact of LLM-Powered Chatbots on Student Support
Blog

Digital Transformation in Higher Education: The Impact of LLM-Powered Chatbo...

 Global
3
Adidas Under Scrutiny: Corruption Allegations Shake Chinese Market

Adidas Under Scrutiny: Corruption Allegations Shake Chinese Market

 Global
4
Bridging the Digital Divide: African AI Language Innovations

Bridging the Digital Divide: African AI Language Innovations

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Infrastructure Investment and Debt: Unveiling the Role of LGFVs in China's Economic Strategy

Opportunities and Threats in Expanding Primary Health Care through PPP in Iranian Slums

Maximizing Private Sector Involvement in Renewable Energy through Strategic Risk Allocation

Digital Transformation in Higher Education: The Impact of LLM-Powered Chatbots on Student Support

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024