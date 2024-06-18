Lockie Ferguson's Historic Spell Leads New Zealand to Commanding Win

In a historic display of bowling prowess, Pacer Lockie Ferguson achieved an unprecedented milestone at the T20 World Cup. Ferguson snagged three wickets in four overs without conceding a single run, leading New Zealand to a decisive seven-wicket triumph over Papua New Guinea. This remarkable feat rendered PNG helpless, reduced to just 78 runs before New Zealand successfully chased the target in mere 12.2 overs.

PNG's innings was marked by constant setbacks, losing wickets steadily with Charles Amini managing to top-score with only 17 runs. Complementing Ferguson's stunning performance were notable contributions from fellow bowlers Trent Boult, Tim Southee, and Ish Sodhi, who claimed two wickets each.

Batting on the back of Ferguson's exemplary spell, New Zealand reached the modest target with 46 balls remaining. Opener Devon Conway spearheaded the chase with a calculated 35 off 32 deliveries, sealing the win and underlining New Zealand's dominance in the group stage.

