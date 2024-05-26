US will participate in Ukraine-led peace summit, official says
Reuters | Wilmington | Updated: 26-05-2024 20:37 IST | Created: 26-05-2024 20:37 IST
The United States will participate in a peace summit being organized by Ukraine in Switzerland next month, a U.S. official said on Sunday, but declined to say who or at what level.
The official was responding to a question about Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy's appeal to U.S. President Joe Biden and Chinese leader Xi Jinping on Sunday to attend the conference.
