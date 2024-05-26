US will participate in Ukraine-led peace summit, official says

The United States will participate in a peace summit being organized by Ukraine in Switzerland next month, a U.S. official said on Sunday, but declined to say who or at what level.

The official was responding to a question about Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy's appeal to U.S. President Joe Biden and Chinese leader Xi Jinping on Sunday to attend the conference.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)