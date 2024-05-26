"BJP has been wiped out in the south, reduced to half in the north," says Congress leader Manish Tewari

Amid the ongoing Lok Sabha elections, Congress MP Manish Tewari on Sunday hailed Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and said that despite hot weather people in large numbers attended her election rally held in Chandigarh. "Under the scorching sun, around 25,000 people came to hear Priyanka Gandhi. In my entire political career, I have never witnessed the kind of enthusiasm people showcased while attending her rally today," said Manish Tewari while speaking to ANI.

Lashing out at the Bharatiya Janata Party, he said, "Earlier BJP claimed that they will cross the target of 400 Lok Sabha seats and now Union Home Minister Amit Shah is fixing it to 310 seats. The truth is the BJP has been wiped out in the south and has been reduced to half in the north." Earlier in the day, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said that as the public is gravely concerned about "rising inflation" and "unemployment", Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on the contrary, is busy creating a rift between Hindu and Muslim communities.

Addressing an election rally in Chandigarh, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said, "Public is worried. The youth of the country are unemployed. Women are worried about inflation. Cost of gas cylinders is going high but Narendra Modi is busy creating Hindu-Muslim divide." Highlighting the Congress manifesto at the public meeting, Priyanka Gandhi said that by defeating the BJP here, a message should be sent from Chandigarh to the whole nation.

"To make women self-reliant, 50 per cent of the government posts will be reserved for women. The 30 lakh posts that PM Modi has kept vacant for Ambani and Adani, we will fill them. Wherever Congress formed the government it waived off loans of the farmers. We will remove GST from every commodity related to farming. We will make MSP a legal guarantee. Now you decide, what kind of government do you need? A message should be sent from Chandigarh to the whole nation that we need true politics back," she said. Notably, voting for Punjab's 13 Lok Sabha seats will take place in the seventh and final phase on June 1.

The voting will take place on seats of Gurdaspur, Amritsar, Khadoor Sahib, Jalandhar, Hoshiarpur, Nandpur Sahib, Ludhiana, Fatehgarh Sahib, Faridkot, Firozpur, Bathinda, Sangrur, and Patiala and a lone seat of Chandigarh. The 2024 Lok Sabha elections are being held in seven phases, in a six-week marathon running from April 19 to June 1. The counting and results will be announced on June 4. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)