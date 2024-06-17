Left Menu

Public outrage over high taxes in Pakistan for IMF bailout

There is widespread anger in Pakistan towards the government over the significant tax hikes that the authorities have levied to boost state revenues with an aim to achieve approval for an International Monetary Fund's (IMF) bailout to prevent another economic crisis in Pakistan.

ANI | Updated: 17-06-2024 17:50 IST | Created: 17-06-2024 17:50 IST
Public outrage over high taxes in Pakistan for IMF bailout
Karachi inflation (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

There is widespread anger in Pakistan towards the government over the significant tax hikes that the authorities have levied to boost state revenues with an aim to achieve approval for an International Monetary Fund's (IMF) bailout to prevent another economic crisis in Pakistan. However, this move has sparked dismay and frustration among citizens in major cities who were hoping for relief but are now facing increased financial burdens.

Shaista, a resident of Karachi, said, "We're taxed on even the smallest items like matchsticks, and the government relies heavily on our taxes. Despite paying taxes, we feel powerless and are sacrificing our livelihoods." The budget sets a challenging tax revenue target of 13 trillion rupees (USD 47 billion) for the fiscal year starting July 1, representing a nearly 40 per cent increase.

This includes a 48 per cent rise in direct taxes and a 35 percent hike in indirect taxes. Non-tax revenue, such as petroleum levies, is expected to surge by 64 per cent. "It's hard to call this a 'people-friendly' budget when salaried individuals like us are burdened with taxes. We were already paying numerous taxes. How will the poor and salaried survive? Electricity bills, gas bills, and various other direct and indirect taxes have been imposed on us repeatedly. We're already struggling, and these additional taxes are pushing people to extreme measures," Farooq, another Karachi resident, said.

Despite these measures, there are concerns about the government's ability to implement reforms, especially amidst coalition politics and mounting public opposition to inflationary measures. Moreover, the Pakistan People's Party, an ally of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif's government, has expressed dissatisfaction with certain aspects of the budget.

Sharif's administration also faces challenges from the continued popularity of jailed former Prime Minister Imran Khan, whose party lawmakers protested vigorously during the budget presentation. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Top Health News: FDA Recalls, Weight-Loss Drug Trends, and COVID Vaccine Update

Top Health News: FDA Recalls, Weight-Loss Drug Trends, and COVID Vaccine Upd...

 Global
2
Breaking Digital Chains: Strategies to Mitigate GenAI's Neocolonial Impact on Education
Blog

Breaking Digital Chains: Strategies to Mitigate GenAI's Neocolonial Impact o...

 Global
3
Unearthed Sea Phantom Fossils & Boeing Starlink's Return: A Leap in Space and Paleontology

Unearthed Sea Phantom Fossils & Boeing Starlink's Return: A Leap in Space an...

 Global
4
Global Health and Human Rights: Updates and Key Issues

Global Health and Human Rights: Updates and Key Issues

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Infrastructure Investment and Debt: Unveiling the Role of LGFVs in China's Economic Strategy

Opportunities and Threats in Expanding Primary Health Care through PPP in Iranian Slums

Maximizing Private Sector Involvement in Renewable Energy through Strategic Risk Allocation

Digital Transformation in Higher Education: The Impact of LLM-Powered Chatbots on Student Support

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024