Congress, SP incapable of promoting welfare of underprivileged: CM Yogi

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath launched a scathing attack on the Congress and the Samajwadi Party (SP), describing them as "incapable of ensuring security, fostering development, and promoting the welfare of the underprivileged." CM Yogi Adityanath on Sunday held four public meetings, campaigning for the NDA candidates contesting from Mirzapur, Robertsganj, Chandauli, Ghazipur, and Gorakhpur Lok Sabha seats.

"We are devoted followers of Ram and will not rest until we eliminate the wrongdoers. Today, no one can compromise the safety of our daughters or businessmen. Anyone attempting to do so will face swift justice. The mafia, who once defied the law, are now being crushed by the bulldozers of UP," CM Yogi said. The CM said, "A specific mafia figure from Ghazipur falsely claims to be related to Brigadier Usman, but this is a blatant lie. He is doing it to hide his sins. Under PM Modi's leadership, we are witnessing a new India--a nation on its way to becoming a global superpower and earning respect worldwide."

He added, "Congress and the SP cannot ensure the poor's security, development, or welfare. They cannot build the Ram temple in Ayodhya or Vishwanath Dham in Kashi. They are unfit to lead if they cannot even beautify our holy places of worship. The SP and Congress are problems; their alliance invites terrorism." CM Yogi, while addressing public meetings in Mirzapur and Robertsganj Lok Sabha constituencies, announced that the medical college in Sonbhadra is complete, and a new university will soon be established.

Criticising previous governments for their narrow-minded approach, which hindered development, he praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for providing PM Awas housing to over one lakh poor residents in Mirzapur alone. In Mirzapur and Sonbhadra, houses have been provided to the Kol, Gaur, Chero, Tharu, and Musahar communities, he stated. CM Yogi appealed to the voters, saying, "Before 2014, the residents here struggled for every drop of water--a dire situation that persisted for 70 years after independence under Congress and Samajwadi Party rule. Despite their long tenures, these parties failed to address the water crisis. Now, it is time to make them yearn for every vote."

He added, "Today, the Maa Vindhyavasini Corridor project in Vindhyavasini Dham is in its final stages. This project, a testament to our government's commitment to improving infrastructure, will bring about significant changes in the lives of the people. With the completion of the ropeway, pilgrims will no longer have to endure the hardship of carrying elderly parents on their shoulders for darshan, as the journey will be much easier. This is just one example of how our government is working tirelessly to improve the lives of the people." Addressing a public meeting in Chandauli Lok Sabha, CM Yogi Adityanath remarked that development in Kashi and Chandauli is progressing rapidly as the government is working on giving the temple of Baba Keenaram at his birthplace a divine and grand appearance.

He criticized the Samajwadi Party's alliance with Congress, calling it disastrous. He likened their partnership to a dangerous combination and suggested that their manifesto appears pro-Pakistan. He warned that if they came to power, they would allocate reservations meant for backward classes, scheduled castes, and tribes to Muslims, but assured that under Modi's leadership, no power could undermine these reservations. He also criticized their proposal to impose an inheritance tax, comparing it to Aurangzeb's Jizya tax. Alleging that the opposition drew its inspiration from Aurangzeb, he claimed that they would forcibly take ancestral property after surveys and give it to infiltrators and Rohingya Muslims.

He firmly stated that no one could pay such a tax in India. Furthermore, he condemned their promise to allow minorities dietary freedom, specifically the consumption of beef, arguing that voting for those who support cow slaughter would negate the virtues gained from the Ram temple. CM Yogi paid a heartfelt tribute to the sacred land of Maharaj Gadhi and the countless brave souls who sacrificed their lives to safeguard the borders of independent India. He stated, "Before 2014, we all raised the slogan, 'Ram Lalla Hum Ayyenge, Mandie Wahi Banenge'. Back then, people from SP and Congress used to mock us."

The CM cited Maharshi Vishwamitra, son of Maharaj Gandhi, who declared from this very land, "Gadhitanay man china byapi, hari binu martin na nisi char papi," emphasizing that only with divine intervention can evil be defeated. He asserted that the BJP is essential to combat the mafia, criminals, Naxals and terrorists. He stated that security and the rule of law are the cornerstones of good governance. Today, the UP government's bulldozers safeguard the poor, the righteous, daughters, and businessmen.

"Your vote led to the construction of the grand temple of Ram Lalla in Ayodhya, enhanced the nation's respect, secured our borders, and enabled extensive development. New highways, airports, railways, waterways, and taps in every home speak volumes about the development that has been taking place", he remarked. In contrast, when votes went to Congress and SP, they compromised the country's honor, promoted terrorism and Naxalism, endangered the safety of daughters and businessmen, and allowed the mafia to terrorize Hindus.

He contrasted the past spending on cemeteries with the current focus on renovating monasteries and temples. He emphasized that the BJP provides security and respect, whereas the BSP couldn't find a candidate other than Maulana. The SP and Congress, he warned, plan to implement personal laws akin to Taliban rule, restricting daughters from going out and confining women to wearing burqas at home. He affirmed that the BJP will govern according to the Constitution of Baba Saheb Bhimrao Ambedkar.

The CM highlighted the government's achievements, including providing clean drinking water through taps in every house, constructing roads and bridges, and eliminating encephalitis by tackling the mafia and mosquitoes. He concluded by stating that Gorakhpur is now setting new benchmarks in development. (ANI)

