Shimla's Struggle: Residents Enduring Acute Water Crisis Amidst Scorching Summer

In Shimla, residents are grappling with a severe water crisis as summer temperatures soar to 30°C. Currently, water is being supplied every three to four days, significantly below the town's needs.

As of Monday, Shimla's water supply reached only 31.54 million liters per day (MLD), 17 MLD short of requirements. The demand spikes during summer due to the influx of tourists. Authorities lifted 20.49 MLD from Gumma, 8.43 MLD from Giri, and smaller amounts from other sources, yet it remains inadequate.

The situation has worsened dramatically: water availability plunged from 40 MLD on June 12 to a record low of 29 MLD recently, causing chaos. Residents now rely heavily on water tankers, incurring costs from Rs 2,000 to Rs 4,000. The Shimla Jal Prabandhan Nigam Limited (SJPNL) attributed the crisis to scanty snowfall and an ongoing heatwave. Without rain, the condition is expected to deteriorate further.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)