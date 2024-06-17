Priyanka Gandhi Vadra Set to Represent Wayanad: A New Chapter in Congress Leadership

Since her foray into active politics in 2019, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra has been seen as a formidable challenger to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and as a potential successor to Congress matriarch Sonia Gandhi in Rae Bareli. However, Congress has chosen her to contest from Wayanad, previously held by her brother, Rahul Gandhi.

Rahul Gandhi secured his first victory from Wayanad in 2019 after facing defeat in Amethi, and he retained this seat in the recently concluded elections, subsequently vacating it for Rae Bareli. Now, at 52, Priyanka is set to make her electoral debut from this stronghold in Kerala, where Congress has maintained dominance in both the 2019 and 2024 elections.

"I'm not nervous; I am happy to represent Wayanad. I promise not to let them feel Rahul's absence," Priyanka stated upon the announcement of her candidacy. Married to businessman Robert Vadra, Priyanka's move to Wayanad is expected to be a significant milestone for the Gandhi family in politics.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)