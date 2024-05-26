Congress chief Kharge condemns PM Modi's 'Mujra' remark on INDIA bloc

Congress national president Mallikarjun Kharge condemned Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Mujra' remark on the opposition coalition, INDIA bloc during a public rally in Bihar. "I condemn the language used by him (PM Modi)," Kharge told ANI on Sunday, adding, "It is an insult to the people of Bihar. It is very bad and he should not use such language. No one likes such things."

He further expressed confidence in Congress winning the general elections and said, "We are more confident than them (BJP), we are going to win, they will lose as people are against them." While addressing a public rally in Bihar on Saturday, PM Modi said, "For Modi, the Constitution is supreme, for Modi, Babasaheb Ambedkar's sentiments are supreme. if the INDI alliance wants to accept the servitude of their vote bank, they are free to do so, if they want to perform 'Mujra' (dance), they are free to do so. I will still stand with the SC, ST, and OBC reservation staunchly."

The Prime Minister gathered wide criticism from the opposition leaders including Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi, Congress leader Pawan Khera Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav and Rashtriya Janata Dal leader Tejashwi Yadav. Samajwadi Party Chief Akhilesh Yadav claimed that the PM's speech was faltering due to diminishing self-confidence.

"When the self-confidence is faltering, the speech also falters. There is a decrease in his confidence. And as a result, he is using such language," Akhilesh Yadav said. Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi slammed PM Modi over his remarks and said that no Prime Minister had ever used such language for opposition leaders in the history of the country.

"What is Modiji saying? I heard the speech of Bihar, no prime minister has ever used such words for opposition leaders in the history of the country. Your faith and your hopes were once attached to Narendra Modi, but isn't it the responsibility of the prime minister to maintain the dignity of the post? Is it not his responsibility to maintain the decorum of his post? We respect the Prime Minister's post. His reality can now be seen. Do not show so much reality to the country. He has forgotten that he represents the country. What will the future generations say," Priyanka Gandhi said, addressing a public meeting in Gorakhpur on Saturday. Congress leader Pawan Khera took a hard line against PM Modi that the PM's remarks demonstrated his divisive mindset, which aims to incite conflicts among the communities in the country.

"Is this the way a Prime Minister of a country speaks? Is there any provision for reservation based on religion anywhere in the Constitution? You have been a PM for 10 years, you have been sitting after taking the oath of the Constitution, you should have at least read what is written in it," Pawan Khera said. RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav wrote a letter to the PM, saying that the former has said many baseless, factless and false things to the people.

"Today you came to Bihar and after coming here, you said as many baseless, factless and false things as you could. Now it is not expected from you that you will keep the discussion high while keeping in mind the dignity of your post. But today you have come to the terminology of "Mujra" and "Mangalsutra"." "Frankly speaking, we are worried about you. Should the language of the Prime Minister of this big-hearted country be like this? You think and decide," Tejashwi said in his letter. (ANI)

