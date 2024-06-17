Left Menu

Delhi Fire Services Leverages Social Media for Fire Safety Amid Rising Incidents

Delhi Fire Services is using social media to raise fire safety awareness as fire incidents spike due to extreme heat. Significant causes include electrical short-circuits and overloaded systems. The department faces multiple challenges, including congested streets and poor fire safety standards in buildings, complicating their firefighting efforts.

Delhi Fire Services is turning to social media in an effort to promote fire safety awareness, prompted by a significant increase in fire incidents during extreme heat conditions.

Director Atul Garg explained that on particularly hot days, the department often receives up to 200 calls, with 60% related to fires and the remainder to animal and bird rescues. Electrical short-circuits and overloaded systems have become prominent causes of these fires, further aggravated by the soaring temperatures.

The department's initiative includes distributing informative videos to educate the public, especially regarding the dangers of leaving water-filled bottles, car perfumes, deodorants, lighters, and electronic items in vehicles parked under direct sunlight. The DFS also advises keeping small fire extinguishers and rescue tools readily available.

However, the department contends with several operational challenges, such as navigating congested streets, bystanders filming incidents, and obstructive electrical wires, all of which hinder effective firefighting. Recent incidents, like the Chandni Chowk fire, highlight the critical need for immediate access and operational space for firefighters.

Additional constraints include inadequate water sources and non-compliance with fire safety standards in buildings exempt from obtaining a fire safety certificate due to their height. Such exemptions often lead to neglected fire safety measures, resulting in avoidable casualties.

Data reveals that over 55 lives were lost in fire-related incidents in the first five months of this year, with injuries surpassing 4,500. The recent tragic deaths of seven newborns in a hospital fire underscored serious violations of fire safety norms.

The DFS continues to underscore the importance of checking wiring in electrical devices and installing MCBs in heavy equipment to minimize risks.

