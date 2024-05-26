Putin Strengthens Ties in Uzbekistan: A Step Towards Enhanced Cooperation
Russian President Vladimir Putin arrived in Uzbekistan's capital for talks with President Shavkat Mirziyoyev aimed at deepening bilateral relations. The visit, which included a wreath-laying ceremony, is Putin's third international trip since his fifth-term inauguration. Discussions will focus on trade, economic cooperation, and regional issues.
Russian President Vladimir Putin arrived Sunday in the capital of Uzbekistan where he is to hold talks with President Shavkay Mirziyoyev that are expected to focus on deepening the countries' relations. Putin laid a wreath at a momument to Uzbekistan's independence in Tashkent and held what the Kremlin said were informal talks with Mirziyoyev. The formal meeting of the presidents is to take place Monday. The visit is Putin's third foreign trip since being inaugurated for a fifth term in May. He first went to China, where he expressed appreciation for China's proposals for talks to end the Ukraine conflict, and later to Belarus where Russia has deployed tactical nuclear weapons. Ahead of the Uzbekistan trip, Putin and Mirziyoyev discussed an array of bilateral cooperation issues, including trade and economic relations, the Kremlin said.
