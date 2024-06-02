Bravery in Khargone: Woman and Daughters Attacked for Exposing Drug Trade
In Madhya Pradesh's Khargone district, a woman named Sanjubai and her daughters Aditi and Palak were attacked by five men. The assault was reportedly due to their efforts to expose local drug trade. Sanjubai and her daughters are recovering, and the accused have been arrested and face serious charges.
Five men brutally attacked a woman and her two daughters in the Anand Nagar area of Madhya Pradesh's Khargone district, a police official reported on Sunday.
Sanjubai and her daughters, Aditi and Palak, sustained injuries and are receiving treatment at a local hospital. Fortunately, they are out of danger, according to official sources.
Chetan Parmar, Santosh Pagare, Golu Parmar, Shiva, and another individual have been apprehended and charged with attempted murder and other serious offenses. Preliminary investigations reveal that the attack stemmed from a dispute over land near a government colony, where the victims were allegedly squatting. Additionally, the women allege they were targeted for filming the men selling contraband to report it to authorities.
