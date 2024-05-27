Left Menu

"She is entitled to her opinion but...": Kerala Guv on higher education minister R Bindu's remark

Targeting Kerala Governor, R Bindu, as reported accused Arif Mohammed Khan of attempting to saffronise the higher education sector in the state.

"She is entitled to her opinion but...": Kerala Guv on higher education minister R Bindu's remark
Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
After Kerala's Higher Education Minister R Bindu's "saffronise" allegations on him, Governor Arif Mohammed Khan said on Monday that the latter is entitled to her opinion, adding "Whose actions came under criticism by the highest court?" "She is entitled to her opinion. But if there was a person with a sense of honor and dignity then what Supreme Court had said in the matter of Kannur University? Whose actions came under criticism by the highest court? She exceeded her authority when she recommended the name of the Kannur University Vice-Chancellor. She had no business," Khan said.

Even after that if she keeps talking about these then I wish her all the best," he added. Targeting Kerala Governor, R Bindu, as reported accused Arif Mohammed Khan of attempting to saffronise the higher education sector in the state.

The Kerala High Court recently set aside the student nominations made by Governor Khan to the Senate of the Kerala University of which he is the Chancellor. "The students do not possess excellence in arts, culture sports or any such avenue. They were chosen only because they are members of Akhil Bharatiya Vidhyarthi Parishad (ABVP)," R Bindu told reporters on Thursday.

The court also directed the Governor to select fresh nominees within a period of six weeks. The plea was filed by students of the university challenging the nominations by the Governor. The petitioner alleged that normal procedures were not followed by the chancellor (Arif Mohammed Khan) and individuals with no merit were nominated to the senate. (ANI)

