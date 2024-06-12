US: Biden's Endorsements, Supreme Court Rulings, and Industry Lawsuits

Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs.

Biden wins endorsements from three seniors groups

Three groups representing older Americans on Wednesday endorsed Democrat Joe Biden for a second term as president as his campaign works to expand existing support among seniors, a bloc that could help offset softer backing among other voters. The National Committee to Preserve Social Security & Medicare (NCPSSM), which defied a 38-year tradition of avoiding endorsements to back Biden in 2020, Social Security Works PAC and the bipartisan National United Committee to Protect Pensions all said they would back Biden in 2024.

Explosive cases flow to US Supreme Court from 'bold' regional court

When three conservative judges sitting on a New Orleans-based U.S. appeals court declared the funding mechanism approved by Congress for the federal consumer financial watchdog agency unconstitutional, they said the nation's history of separating powers among the branches of government compelled their ruling. It turns out these judges - all appointed by Republican former President Donald Trump - got the history wrong, the U.S. Supreme Court decided on May 16 in a 7-2 decision authored by conservative Justice Clarence Thomas, saving the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau from an existential threat.

US industry groups sue to block 'forever chemical' drinking-water rule

U.S. manufacturing and chemical industry groups have filed a lawsuit seeking to block a federal rule announced this year setting the first-ever drinking water standard to protect people against toxic "forever chemicals." The rule is intended to reduce exposure to the group of 15,000 chemicals known as per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) for approximately 100 million people. It would avoid deaths that have been linked to PFAS, according to the EPA.

Female stunt drivers take on obstacles to working in Hollywood

For stunt women, Hollywood does not have a good track record, particularly when it comes to driving. That has prompted a group of women to form the Association of Women Drivers, the first ever stunt group for professional female performers.

President's son Hunter Biden convicted of lying about drug use to buy gun

President Joe Biden's son Hunter Biden was convicted by a jury on Tuesday of lying about his illegal drug use to buy a gun, making him the first child of a sitting U.S. president to be convicted of a crime. A 12-member jury in Wilmington, Delaware - the Bidens' hometown - found the defendant guilty on all three counts against him.

Most drivers in US support anti-speeding technology in vehicles, survey shows

More than 60% of the drivers in the United States would find it acceptable if their vehicle provided an audible and visual warning when they exceeded the posted speed limit, a survey by Insurance Institute for Highway Safety showed on Wednesday. The IIHS surveyed a total of 1,802 drivers to gain insight on how they would feel about intelligent speed assistance systems (ISA).

Republican Sam Brown clinches Nevada US Senate primary

Republican Sam Brown captured his party's U.S. Senate nomination in Nevada on Tuesday, setting up a November showdown against Democratic Senator Jacky Rosen that could impact Republican hopes of winning Senate control. Brown, a former U.S. Army captain who was badly wounded in a roadside bombing in Afghanistan in 2008, emerged the victor from a crowded field, claiming 57.9% of the vote with 72% of ballots cast, according to the Associated Press. His closest competitor, Donald Trump's former ambassador to Iceland Jeff Gunter, had 15.6% of the vote.

Biden administration touts quick Baltimore channel reopening

This week's reopening of Baltimore's main shipping channel - less than three months after the Key Bridge collapse - was due to expertise gained from a COVID-era task force, a highway overpass collapse and the 2021 infrastructure law, government officials said. The deadly March 26 collision of the cargo ship Dali into the Francis Scott Key Bridge had paralyzed a major transportation artery for the U.S. Northeast.

Biden speaks on gun safety after his son is found guilty on firearms charges

President Joe Biden showcased his administration's efforts to cut down on illegal gun trafficking and reduce crime at a gun violence prevention summit on Tuesday, just hours after his son Hunter was convicted of lying about his drug use to illegally buy a gun. Biden issued a written statement saying he accepted the outcome of the case, but did not address the issue during an address on Tuesday to survivors of gun violence, mayors, parents and educators. Biden was set to return to Wilmington, Delaware later in the day to be with his son.

Republican-controlled US House sets contempt vote for attorney general

The Republican-controlled U.S. House of Representatives is expected to vote on Wednesday on whether to hold Attorney General Merrick Garland in contempt for refusing to turn over audio recordings of a special counsel interview with Democratic President Joe Biden. The Department of Justice said it has already turned over a transcript of the interview, which set off a political firestorm in February when Special Counsel Robert Hur released a report describing Biden, 81, as a "well-meaning, elderly man with a poor memory."

